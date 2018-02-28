More responsibility on me in IPL 2018, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul will be representing the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018. (Source: File) KL Rahul will be representing the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018. (Source: File)

India batsman KL Rahul will be representing the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018 after enjoying a successful stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore. While 2016 was a phenomenal period for the Karnataka lad, 2017 was marred by injuries. However, leaving the past behind Rahul is all set for his new journey with KXIP and is looking forward it. Stating that nothing will change for him as far as playing the game is concerned, Rahul maintained that it will just be a bit more responsibility on him, something that he enjoys.

“You are always excited to start any new journey in life and this is one such thing. Yes, I have learnt a lot from RCB and other franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad. Every franchise that you play for, you learn a lot about yourself and also learn from the teammates and the support staff. This will be a new experience and I am looking forward to it,” Cricketnext quoted him saying.

“Like I said, the way I play the game doesn’t change. It will just be more responsibility on me and I love being that person that the team looks up to when it comes to winning games and also really looking forward to a couple of months in Punjab,” he added.

Revealing that India skipper Virat Kohli remains as his biggest inspiration, the 25-year-old said, “He is an extremely good player and we all know the numbers that he has achieved in the years that he has played so yeah, he is a big inspiration and it is great to have a captain like him in the team who leads from the front.”

ALSO READ: Ups and downs are part of career, will find the answer soon, says KL Rahul

On the tour to South Africa, Rahul was handed limited opportunities but he remains optimistic of chances in the future. Reflecting on the last month and a half, he said, “Being with the national team, you are always put under a lot of pressure, not just with your skills, but mentally and physically all the time. You kind of figure out a way on how to keep yourself motivated, how to keep fit and how to keep performing day-in and day-out and those are the things that I have learnt from the big boys in the Indian team who keep doing so well consistently.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd