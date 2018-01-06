Michael Hussey appointed as batting coach of Chennai Super Kings

Michael Hussey will assume the responsibility in the 11th edition of the IPL. Michael Hussey will assume the responsibility in the 11th edition of the IPL.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has been appointed as the new batting coach of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Hussey, who had represented CSK for a period of five years as a player, will assume the new responsibility in the 11th edition of the IPL which starts in the month of April. Expressing excitement over his new role Hussey said that he would love to guide the next generation of CSK players and help CSK scale further heights of success.

Confirming the development, cricbuzz quoted Hussey saying, “I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise.”

“I have so many great memories as a player and have made many wonderful friends in Chennai and now I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players. It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field,” he added.

Earlier, Hussey had enjoyed a fruitful outing with MS Dhoni-led Chennai side. During his tenure from 2008 to 2013, CSK registered two IPL title wins. Whether Hussey can replicate his magic this time as a coach remains to be seen.

