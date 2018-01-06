Kings XI Punjab to stay put in Mohali, Indore will be second venue

Mohali will remain the principal venue of Kings XI Punjab. Mohali will remain the principal venue of Kings XI Punjab.

Mohali will remain the principal venue for Kings XI Punjab this IPL, and will host four of the seven league games. The decision was taken after issues regarding the security arrangements, which had cropped up between the Punjab government and Punjab Cricket Association last year, were duly resolved.

In August last year, the franchise had requested the BCCI about shifting from Mohali, citing reasons such as lack of support from the state association and trouble with local authorities. They have also complained about the lack of a proper fan base for the them in the city, which had allegedly resulted in paltry earnings.

“We wanted to shift our base from Mohali but the main issue regarding the security has been resolved between the government and the Punjab Cricket Association. We are happy to be play in Mohali as there is different energy there,” Satish Menon, the franchise’s chief executive officer told The Indian Express. Apart from Mohali, Indore will be the second venue for Kings XI, and will host the remaining three league IPL matches.

“We will be playing four games in Mohali and the remaining three in Indore. It has been a good venue for us, and the response has been great as we have seen packed houses last year,” Menon added.

Neeraj Kumar gets extension

The Supreme Court’s appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has extended BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) chief Neeraj Kumar contract till March 31. The move comes along expected lines after CoA chief Vinod Rai had hinted in a meeting a few days ago that Kumar would get an extension.”It will happen, an order will be issued in due course,” Rai had said when asked about Kumar’s contract.

However, The Indian Express understands that the former Delhi Commissioner’s contract is not on the lines of Game Development Manager Ratnakar Shetty, who’s contract will not be extended after March 31. However, with the IPL around the corner, the board will look to extend Kumar’s contract beyond March 31.

