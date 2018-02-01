IPL value has no rationale, it is supply and demand, says Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly talked about India’s cash rich T20 tournament. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly talked about India’s cash rich T20 tournament.

At the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2018 auctions in Bengaluru, there were a few surprise picks. While Indian T20 stalwarts Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir were bought at their base price of Rs 2 crore, India U-19 team members, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti fetched Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.6 crore respectively. Similarly, Dinesh Karthik, who was brought as a replacement for injured Wriddhiman Saha into Indian squad for South Africa, and played no part in the Test series, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.4 crore, while India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Saha, went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 5 crore. Parthiv Patel, who played two Tests in the series, fetched Rs 1.7 crore.

On being questioned about the gap in pricing among the three Indian wicketkeepers, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said that the players cannot be judged on their IPL value. Speaking at Cricket Year Book’s 20th anniversary, the 45-year old said, “You cannot judge players based on IPL money. Hashim Amla (of South Africa) went unsold. He has 54 centuries. Delhi’s Ishan Kishan has got 6.2 crores (Mumbai Indians) playing only Ranji Trophy. So the IPL is not a yardstick to judge any player’s value.”

Ganguly, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India before taking retirement from IPL, added that the T20 tournament is all about supply and demand. “IPL is a different format and you have to look at it that way. IPL has no rationale, it is supply and demand. Jaydev Unadkat is the highest paid Indian player (in the 2018 auction). He has played two ODIs and no Tests,” he said.

Unadkat, who recently impressed with his wicket-taking form in the T20 series against Sri Lanka in December, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore as pipped KL Rahul and Manish Pandey to become the most expensive Indian player at the auction. He was the second most expensive player overall, only after Ben Stokes who was also bought by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore.

