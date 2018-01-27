IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IPL 2016 title winners Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to stick with specialist allrounder David Warner and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for this season. The side decided to release Shikhar Dhawan who led the side in absence of Kane Williamson, who was also released by Sunrisers. The side that ended in the 3rd position last season still have the option of using their Right-to-Match option to bring back Dhawan and Williamson who both have become crucial to the seam. Yuvraj Singh, who played for SRH the previous season was also not retained and with questions on his current form, it is highly unlikely he will return to the franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Retained)

David Warner (Retained)

