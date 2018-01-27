IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore could use RTM for KL Rahul. Royal Challengers Bangalore could use RTM for KL Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore threw in a surprise earlier this month when they decided to retain uncapped talent Sarfaraz Khan along with skipper Virat Kohli and South African explosive batsman AB de Villiers. Kohli became the most expensive player as he was the only one who was retained for more than Rs 15 crore amount. The franchise decided to pay Rs 17 crore to retain his services, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. The team released KL Rahul and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, but they still have the option to retain him as they can still use one RTM card option for a capped Indian player. It will be interesting to see that whether they use the card to retain either Rahul or Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

Virat Kohli (Retained)

AB de Villiers (Retained)

Sarfaraz Khan (Retained)

