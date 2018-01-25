IPL Auctions 2018: Players who made it big last year

IPL 2018 auction will take place on January 17 and 28. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2018 auction will take place on January 17 and 28. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League brings with itself a lot of surprises and excitement. The auction of the 2017 season was nothing less. The edition saw a lot of new and uncapped players bagging some great amount of money as they went under the hammer. Here’s a list of the players who came a surprise during 2017 auctions.

Mohammed Siraj



Mohammed Siraj has become a known name in the cricketing industry but was a surprise pick in last year’s IPL auctions for many. The bowler bagged a sum of INR 2.6 crore while getting picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Siraj had a base price of INR 20 lakhs. He played six matches for SRH and scalped 10 wickets.

T Natarajan



T Natarajan had his fortunes changed during IPL 2017. He had a base price of INR 10 lakhs but got sold for an astonishing amount of INR 3 crore to Kings XI Punjab. Natarajan played six games for KXIP and managed to take only a couple of wickets.

Basil Thampi



Basil Thampi made a good name for himself in the Indian Premier League’s last edition. He played 12 matches for Gujarat Lions and scalped a total of 11 wickets during his period in Gujarat’s dug out. But what came as a surprise was the amount for which he was bought by Suresh Raina-led franchise team. Thampi bagged a total of Rs 85 lakh for his pick. He had a base price of INR 10 lakh.

Aniket Choudhary

Aniket Choudhary was another surprise pick in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challenegers Bangalore did not hesitate in getting the left-armer for a huge sum of Rs 2 crore after his base price was put to Rs 10 lakh.

K Gowtham

K Gowtham carried a base price of Rs 10 lakh and was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 2 crore. While a lot of then uncapped players received a good amount of money while going under the hammer, some players who have had the experience and exposure to international cricket also bagged good amount of money for themselves.

Karn Sharma

The leg-spinner was sold to Mumbai Indians for an amount of Rs 3.2 crore after a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The spinner played in 9 matches in the tournament, in which he took 13 wickets at an average of 16.46. He bowled with the economy of 6.97, which is pretty good considering the format, and hence he could be one of the players who is likely to draw attention in this year’s auction as well.

Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron has been one player from Jharkhand who has become a good household name in Indian cricket. Unfortunately, his injuries have played some role in keeping him away from being a regular in the Indian team but the right-handed bowler is considered to be one of the fastest in the country. Aaron, in 2017 IPL auctions was sold to Kings XI Punjab for a sum of INR 2.8 crore. His base price was INR 30 lakh.

Some of the international players too made a surprising entry in last year’s auctions.

Ben Stokes



The England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the costliest player sold in IPL 2017. Rising Pune Supergiant bought the English allrounder for a mammoth amount of Rs 14.5 crore. Stokes’ bid started with a base price of Rs 2 crore. In 12 matches that he played for RPS, the 26-year old picked 12 wickets and scored 316 runs.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is one of the most aggressive bowlers in modern day cricket. The youngster has pace in his bowling which gave Delhi Daredevils the perfect reason to pick him in their squad. The South African seamer was bought by DD for Rs 5 crore. His base price was Rs 1 crore.

Tymal Mills

Royal Challengers Bangalore had their eye on left-arm fast bowlers for this edition of the Indian Premier League. England left-arm seamer Tymal Mills was bought by Virat Kohli-led RCB for Rs 12 crore. He was the second costliest player bought in this edition.

Rashid Khan



Afghanistan young spinner Rashid Khan has become a big name all around the globe especially when it comes to the shortest format. Rashid bagged an amount of Rs 4 crore after coming in the auctions with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. He was bought by 2016 title winners Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was one of the two players from Afghanistan to be picked in the IPL for the first time. The Afghanistan spinner proved to be a fruitful pick after he had a total of 17 wickets in 14 matches under his belt.

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi was the second Afghanistan players out of the two to be sold in IPL 2017. He was sold at his base price of Rs 30 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Indian Premier League auctions for 2018 edition is scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28. As many as 578 players will go under the hammer this time. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be making a comeback in this edition after facing a 2-year ban each.

