IPL Auctions 2018: R Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Ben Stokes in marquee list; total 578 players to go under hammer

Ben Stokes, R Ashwin and Joe Root are among the 36 players who have entered the IPL Auction 2018 at the top base price of Rs 2 crore. Stokes is still undergoing an investigation in the Bristol night club incident but is still passed to play the 11th season of Indian Premier League. He is also expected to make a comeback for England during the T20I Tri-Series in New Zealand. A total of 13 Indians and 23 foreign players have been priced at Rs 2 crore.

The auction will be held over two days with marquee players mentioned above going under the hammer in two sets. Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Glenn Maxwell will be part of the first set and Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh, Joe Root, Shakib Al Hasan, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Kane Williamson will be part of the second poll.

The original list of 1122 players was trimmed down to 578 according to the wishlist of the eight IPL franchises and it was announced on Saturday. The auction will begin with marquee players and followed by first sets of capped players: batsmen, allrounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers and spinners in that order.

The uncapped players will also be auctioned on the first day, a practice which was not done in the past. They only came after the capped players were done. But, this time the process was changed due to keen interest of the franchises in some of the uncapped players.

Star Indian players like Ishant Sharma is in the first set of players which can see him get a good amount. He has listed himself at a base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mitchell Johnson and Tim Southee are also part of the set.

For Indian uncapped players, Krunal Pandya can go for a big amount if Mumbai Indians do not go for Right To Match card. Though it is highly unlikely that Mumbai will let him go, Pollard is the other player they will be eyeing with RTM.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has a base price of Rs 2 crore but he will be up for grabs only in the seventh set. This gives Hyderabad to RTM him for a lower price if other franchises do not spend much on him. Rashid is expected to go for a big price due to his performance in the BBL this season.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has set a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He was Rising Pune Supergiant’s top performer and one of the most trusted bowlers. He led them to the final of IPL 2017 as well. Mohammed Siraj has also listed himself at a base price of Rs 1 crore. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year and was a success for them but was bought for Rs 2.6 crore. He has also played two T20Is for India.

