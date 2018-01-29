IPL Auction: Kumar Mangalam Birla’s son sold to Rajasthan Royals, Virender Sehwag buys nephew

Aryaman Birla and Mayank Dagar have differing family backgrounds but both were picked in the IPL auction. (Source: PTI/Instagram) Aryaman Birla and Mayank Dagar have differing family backgrounds but both were picked in the IPL auction. (Source: PTI/Instagram)

Among the business tycoons in India, Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla is a prominent name. His net worth at the time of writing stood at a jaw dropping $12.7 billion and the Chairman of the Aditya Biral Group needs no introduction when it comes to highlighting the prominent names and faces in the industry. But on Sunday, it wasn’t the senior Birla who was gathering the attention of the netizens but it was his son Aryaman. His zeal and passion to succeed in an industry alien to the family overruled the age-old traditions.

Aryaman, 20, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a fee of Rs 30 lakh – as against his bid price of Rs 20 lakh. The Mumbai-born cricketer didn’t attract any bidders the first time around in the IPL auction that was conducted over the course of two days in Bengaluru. But as teams called back some players to fill up their squad, Aryaman was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals who would be led by Steve Smith in the 11th edition of the IPL.

If recent form is an indication, the teams’ hesitation in getting Aryaman may be their undoing. He emerged as the top-scorer in the CK Nayudu Trophy where he scored 795 runs in six matches from 11 innings at an average of 79.50. In the long format, he top scored with a 230 run knock at a strike rate of 52.68. He scored four centuries and a fifty in a stupendous season for Madhya Pradesh.

Birla who has excelled at the U-23 level and has played one Ranji Trophy game, sees the IPL as an opportunity to highlight his talent and not as a means for financial support. “It is a huge learning curve for me. For a young cricketer, this is a huge opportunity and I am really excited to be part of the side and share the dressing room with so many legends,” Aryaman is quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Despite coming from a family with deep pockets, things have not been as rosy for Aryaman in finding place in the teams. “I moved to MP some three years ago. I wasn’t getting opportunities in Mumbai, and that’s when I got a chance to play for Rewa district in MP. Even coming to that team was not easy; I had to perform to book a place. I am glad I did that,” Aryaman adds further.

But how did his parents react to the news? “My parents (Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla) are very happy. I was in the ground during the auction, and I only heard about it after the auction got over. The entire family is extremely happy,” he says.

Virender Sehwag brings home nephew Mayank Dagar

In the first round of getting unsold players, Virender Sehwag, sitting alongside Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta, bid successfully for his nephew Mayank Dagar. Both of them had played for the India U-19 team. While Sehwag is a household name, Dagar could well become just that at the grand stage of the IPL. Sehwag, Director of Cricket at KXIP, snapped up Dagar’s services for Rs 20 lakh.

Dagar has played 13 T20 matches and taken 12 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.34. His best figures are of 3/28.

At the bidding process on Sunday, the second day, KXIP also picked up Chris Gayle from the unsold pool at Rs 2 crore. However, the team doesn’t have a clear cut captain yet. The candidates for that are: Aaron Finch, R Ashwin, David Miller and Yuvraj Singh.

