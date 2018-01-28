IPL Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders picks World Cupper for Rs 1.8 cr

Shubman Gill (left) and his parents. Shubman Gill (left) and his parents.

LESS THAN a decade ago, when a young Shubman Gill accompanied his parents, Lakhwinder Singh and Seerat Gill, to watch Kings XI Punjab play against Mumbai Indians in the first edition of the Indian Premier League at PCA Stadium, Mohali, the then eight-year-old boy watched the match with keen interest. On Saturday, 18-year-old Gill took his final step to feature in the IPL when he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for a prize of Rs 1.8 crore. Gill is currently in New Zealand playing for India in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Chandigarh cricketer 27-year-old Siddharth Kaul was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.84 crore while Manan Vohra, also of Chandigarh, was snared by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.1 crore.

“When the first edition of IPL was played, I remember accompanying my father to watch the match against Mumbai Indians since my father is a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar. I was young then and like any youngster, I also thought of playing in the competition. It’s great to be picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction and get an opportunity to play under a coach and legend Jacques Kallis,” Gill told Newsline from New Zealand.

The youngster has so far scored 239 runs, including two half-centuries, in five matches in the U-19 World Cup.

“Bahut wadiya lag raha hai. When we went to see the first edition of IPL matches, he would tell me, ‘Papa main bhi khelunga’. And today, the franchise showed confidence in him. His focus has been on the U-19 World Cup and he is playing his natural game in the tournament. He talks less with us during tournaments and he sounded confident when we spoke today. This is the reward for all his efforts,” gushed a proud 46-year-old Lakhwinder.

