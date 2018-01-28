IPL Auction: Jaydev Unadkat costliest Indian as Rajasthan Royals buy him for Rs 11.5 crore

Jaydev Unadkat bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Jaydev Unadkat bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Indian fast seamer Jaydev Unadkat struck gold on Sunday as he became the costliest Indian player on the second day of the IPL 2018 Auction in Bengaluru. Undakat, who played last season for Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition of the tournament, was bought by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 11.5 crore with a late swoop-in after a bidding war ensued between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. The two teams went on to continue lifting the paddle till the price for Unadkat went up to Rs 11 crore, after which CSK decided to back out.

But, just when it looked Punjab have got their man and were on the verge of celebrations, Royals came up with a higher bid of Rs 11.5 crore to steal the show. The late bid edged KXIP out of the competition for the player, making him only the second most expensive player this season after Ben Stokes who was bought by the same franchise at Rs 12.5 crore on Saturday. He also pipped KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, who were both sold for Rs 11 crore on Saturday, to become the costliest Indian player.

Unadkat, who is an experienced campaigner of the tournament, took 24 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 13.41 and a decent economy of 7.02 in the 2017 edition. Over the years, the 26-year old has played 47 matches, in which he has taken 56 wickets at an average of 23.25.

He recently played in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in which he took 4 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11 with an economy of 4.88. His terrific performance with the ball earned him the Man-of-The-Series award and also saw him being included in the overseas tour for the T20I series against South Africa.

