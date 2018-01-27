IPL Auction: Here’s how the players are reacting on Twitter

The IPL 2018 Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the players have been very vocal about the bidding process on social media. After a four-year stint with the Kings XI Punjab, Glenn Maxwell tweeted about joining his new team Delhi Daredevils and the aggressive right-hander is extremely excited to return to the dugout where it all started for him in the cash-rich league. Yuvraj Singh had a massive price cut as the left-hander returned to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore, his base price. India discards Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh didn’t trigger bidding wars and went to Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Here’s a look at how the players and teams are reacting to all the developments from Bengaluru:
