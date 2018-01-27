Latest News

IPL Auction: Here’s how the players are reacting on Twitter

IPL Auction: Here's how the players are reacting to the developments from Bengaluru.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2018 2:39 pm
IPL Auctions 2018 are taking place in Bengaluru. Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell and other stars who were sold have reacted on Twitter.

The IPL 2018 Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the players have been very vocal about the bidding process on social media. After a four-year stint with the Kings XI Punjab, Glenn Maxwell tweeted about joining his new team Delhi Daredevils and the aggressive right-hander is extremely excited to return to the dugout where it all started for him in the cash-rich league. Yuvraj Singh had a massive price cut as the left-hander returned to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore, his base price. India discards Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh didn’t trigger bidding wars and went to Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Here’s a look at how the players and teams are reacting to all the developments from Bengaluru:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table