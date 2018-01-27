IPL Auction: Here’s how the players are reacting on Twitter

Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell and other stars who were sold have reacted on Twitter. Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell and other stars who were sold have reacted on Twitter.

The IPL 2018 Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the players have been very vocal about the bidding process on social media. After a four-year stint with the Kings XI Punjab, Glenn Maxwell tweeted about joining his new team Delhi Daredevils and the aggressive right-hander is extremely excited to return to the dugout where it all started for him in the cash-rich league. Yuvraj Singh had a massive price cut as the left-hander returned to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore, his base price. India discards Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh didn’t trigger bidding wars and went to Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Here’s a look at how the players and teams are reacting to all the developments from Bengaluru:

Thanks for all your kind messages! So excited to join @lionsdenkxip!! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) January 27, 2018

Super excited to be part of @lionsdenkxip , It will be a new journey, but definitely a Journey I will cherish! Can’t wait to enter the Lion’s Den 🙌 #IPL2018 #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi — Karun Nair (@karun126) January 27, 2018

The auction is always a house of casino, I am happy that @lionsdenkxip will be my new home and thank you so much @ChennaiIPL for all the great memories. #IPLAuction — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 27, 2018

வணக்கம் தமிழ்நாடு உங்ககூட இனி கிரிக்கெட் ஆட போறது ரொம்ப சந்தோஷம் உங்க மண்ணு இனி என்னை வைக்கணும் சிங்கமுன்னு @ChennaiIPL Happy to be Playing for my new home #WhistlePodu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 27, 2018

Thank you to the @lionsdenkxip for the last 4 years! The opportunities you provided for me have helped mould me in to the player and person I am today. I’m extremely excited to be able to return to the place where I started my IPL career! Cant wait @DelhiDaredevils! #IPL2018 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 27, 2018

