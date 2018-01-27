IPL Auction 2018: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti sold for big bucks

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are currently playing for the Indian team in the U-19 World Cup. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are currently playing for the Indian team in the U-19 World Cup.

India’s U-19 stars Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Kamlesh Nagarkotti have fetched big money in the IPL 2018 auction. Prithvi Shaw has been sold to the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore while Gill cost the Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.8 crore. The three players are currently with the team representing India in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Shaw is captain of the team while Gill has thus far been India’s highest scorer in the tournament.

Gill has scored three fifties in the four matches that India have played so far and scored 239 runs. Shaw is India’s second highest run scorer with 191 runs and is also captain of the team. Apart from this, he is also regarded as one of the brightest prospects for the future having consistently made a name for himself in the junior levels of cricket over the years. Both players have also had a good season in the Ranji Trophy. Gill had turned up twice for Punjab and scored 245 runs. He got a half-century in the first match and a century in his second.

Shaw scored a mind-numbing 961 runs for Mumbai in his debut season. He scored five centuries for Mumbai with a highest of 154. Both Gill and Shaw have led a dominant Indian team through to the semi-final where they will play Pakistan. Whether the two players, if given chances by their respective teams, are able to hold their own in what is arguably the highest level of T20 cricket will be one of the many subplots in the upcoming IPL season.

