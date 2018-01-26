IPL Auction 2018: Players’ list complete with base price

R Ashwin has put his base price at Rs 2 crore. (Source: Express Archive) R Ashwin has put his base price at Rs 2 crore. (Source: Express Archive)

IPL auction 2018 will see a total of 578 players go under the hammer on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore. The list of 578 players has been finalised by the IPL Governing Council. The eight franchises submitted their wishlist to the GC and they shortlisted the players. These player will know their in IPL on Saturday and Sunday. In IPL Auction 2018, a total of 360 Indian players including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik are available for the franchises. There are many foreign attractions as well but Ben Stokes is likely to be the most sought after player. Other players include Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard.

Apart from the international stars, their are many uncapped players who will be going under the hammer. The likes of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill will be waiting for the auctions to know if they will get a contract or not.

Many of the international stars have the base price of Rs 2 crore. Even Indian stars like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir and Yuzvendra Chahal have kept their price at Rs 2 crore. A surprise among all this is Washington Sundar who has kept his base price at Rs 1.5 crore. Here are the three pools of players who have a minimum base price of Rs 1 crore.

Rs 2 crore: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, M Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Cameron White, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Colin Ingram, Angelo Mathews, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard.

Rs 1.5 crore: Aaron Finch, Amit Mishra, David Miller, Evin Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Harry Gurney, Hashim Amla, Jason Holder, Jason Roy, Jaydev Unadkat, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Kuldeep Yadav, Kyle Abbott, Lendl Simmons, Mark Wood, Michael Klinger, Moeen Ali, Mohit Sharma, Moises Henriques, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Ravi Bopara, Shaun Marsh, Steven Finn, Travis Head, Trent Boult, Washington Sundar.

Rs 1 crore: Adam Zampa, Alex Hales, Andrew Tye, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dale Steyn, Daniel Christian, Dwayne Smith, Jason Behrendorff, JP Duminy, Lasith Malinga, Manish Pandey, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Imran Tahir, Mustafizur Rahman, Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Sam Billings, Samuel Badree, Sanju Samson, Shakib Al Hasan, Shane Watson, Tim Southee, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, Umesh Yadav, Vinay Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha.

