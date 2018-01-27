IPL Auction 2018 Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan retained by SRH for Rs 5.20 crore

IPL Auction 2018 Live: IPL Player Auction is being held in Bengaluru. (Source: IPL) IPL Auction 2018 Live: IPL Player Auction is being held in Bengaluru. (Source: IPL)

IPL Auction 2018 will be the beginning of wiping the slate clean and starting afresh. So everything that happened in the last 10 years of the IPL, will more or less be done with. Barring the players who have been retained, every other player has gone into the auction and that has taken the pool to 578 players with 36 marquee players – 13 Indians and 23 international players – with base price of Rs 2 crore. Once again, for IPL 11, over 500 players will go under the hammer with a strategy to rebuild their squad.

The two-day auction in Bengaluru will offer a prospect to the teams to build their structure for the future in an attempt at glory. A bidding war is expected to be held today so the teams can edge the other early. With the combination of players retained and Right to Match (RTM), each team enters the auction with a different purse. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals return to the league after their two-year suspension. Catch IPL Auction 2018 Live Updates here.

IPL Auction 2018 Live Updates: 1007 hrs IST: Vivo executive head out first to help in the bidding process alongside. Shikhar Dhawan is the first player to enter the bidding process. His base price is of Rs 2 crore. Teams involved in bidding war, RR, KXIP. Kings XI have taken the lead in the war by bidding Rs 4 crore. SRH with a RTM on Dhawan. MI enter the fray with Rs 4.20 crore. And they’ve taken it up to Rs 5 crore. KXIP make it Rs 5.20 crore. MI are out. SOLD! Dhawan has been sold to KXIP for Rs 5.20 crore. But SRH retain Dhawan for Rs 5.20 crore.

1005 hrs IST: The familiar face of Richard Madley to conduct the auction once again.

1002 hrs IST: IPL chief Rajiv Shukla takes the stage next. Almost 290 players to go under the hammer today, he informs. Next up is a word from the RCA on their termination by the BCCI and status of Rajasthan Royals by extension. All hunky, dory and we’re set to begin!

1000 hrs IST: Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO first up. Thanking various officials for being here in the morning – the sponsors, the stakeholders and BCCI CoA team.

1000 hrs IST: Viru being Viru!

Bachpan mein sabji bhi khareedne jaate thhey, toh maa bolti theen theek daam me laana , aur aaj hum aadmi khareed rahe hain ! Farak yeh hai, ab owner bolte hain sahi daam mein khareedna :) #IPLAuction live — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018

0940 hrs IST: Team by team breakdown of their purse and RTMs remaining:

CSK – Rs 47 crore remaining – 2 (cannot use on capped Indian players)

MI – Rs 47 crore remaining – 2 (cannot use on capped Indian players)

DD – Rs 47 crore remaining – 2

SRH – Rs 59 crore remaining – 3

RCB – Rs 49 crore remaining – 2

RR – Rs 67.5 crore remaining – 3

KXIP – Rs 67.5 crore remaining – 3

KKR – Rs 59 crore remaining – (cannot be used on capped foreign players)

0930 hrs IST: Recap of the players who were retained:

CSK – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina

MI – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

DD – Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer

SRH – David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan

RR – Steve Smith

KXIP – Axar Patel

KKR – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

0920 hrs IST: For the first time, RTM will be employed by the franchises in the IPL Auction. How does the RTM work: Using the RTM card, a franchise can retain a player who played for them in the past by choosing to match the highest bid for the player. For the two returning teams, CSK and RR, they can retain players who were part of their 2015 squads and subsequently part of the temporary teams in either Gujarat Lions or Rising Pune Supergiant.

However, there are some limitations to the RTM. A team could exercise a combination of player retentions and RTM – a maximum of 5 in total – so if a team retained 3 players, they can opt for two RTM options only in the auction. Out of the five, there can only be – a) 3 Indian capped players, b) 2 Capped foreign players or c) 2 Uncapped players. For example, CSK and MI have retained three capped Indian players and now they can’t use the RTM in that category. On the other side of the fence, KKR have retained two capped overseas players so they can use their RTM’s in the other two categories.

0913 hrs IST: Here’s the lowdown: Almost 580 players to be auctioned in Bengaluru. 361 of them will be Indians. Franchise size to vary from a minimum of 18 to a maximum of 25. Minimum squad spend is of Rs 60 crores and maximum number of overseas players allowed is 8.

0907 hrs IST: Here’s everything you need to know about the IPL Auction and each IPL Auction has seen a rags to riches story or an unknown player becoming an overnight sensation. Who will it be this time? We present the contenders.

0900 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning for our live coverage and updates from the first day of the IPL Auction. So here it begins, ten seasons and decade of success, is all in the past and on the horizon. Players that made the teams what they are, for the most part, are back in the auction.

