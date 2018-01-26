IPL Auction 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch it on TV

IPL Auction 2018 will be held over two days. (BCCI Photo) IPL Auction 2018 will be held over two days. (BCCI Photo)

IPL Auction 2018 will be a mega affair. It is that time of the year when the biggest stars in world cricket are bought for astronomical amounts by franchises in the Indian Premier League. Close to 600 players will go under the hammer on Saturday and Sunday. This year sees the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the two franchises which were banned for the past two years. All franchises have made submitted their respective lists of players they would like to retain and that means that there are some big fish in the auction pool this time. It will be interesting where the likes of Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin go at the end of the two days. Stars like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and so on have made themselves heard in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy that had been moved so as to come before the auctions. Both India’s junior and senior cricketers are busy with national duties at the moment. While the Virat Kohli led Indian team are playing the final Test that precedes the limited-overs series in South Africa, the U-19 team, led by Prithvi Shaw are playing the World Cup in New Zealand. But every cricketer who is entered in the pool will have one eye on the auction.

When is the IPL Auction 2018?

IPL Auction 2018 will be held on January 27, Saturday and January 28, Sunday. The auction will see 578 players go under the hammer. This auction will have some of the biggest names of international cricket.

Where is the IPL Auction 2018 being held?

IPL Auction 2018 will be held in the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Bangalore. Bangalore has hosted IPL Auctions in the past as well and this year, it will be a two-day affair.

What time does IPL Auction 2018 start?

IPL Auction 2018 is scheduled to begin at 9 AM on January 27, Saturday. The auction is a long affair and is expected to go on till late evening. Sunday is also reserved for IPL auction.

Which TV channels will telecast IPL Auction 2018 live?

IPL auction 2018 will be live telecast on TV. Star Network has the rights to telecast it. The TV channels broadcasting the auction live are Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First.

How can the IPL Auction 2018 be followed online?

The IPL Auction 2018 will be live streamed on Hotstar for online viewing. IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog and you can follow everything right here.

