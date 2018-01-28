IPL Auction 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Evin Lewis gets Rs 3.20 crore, K Gowtham gets Rs 6.20 crore from Rajasthan Royals

IPL Auction 2018 Live Updates: Chris Gayle was unsold on day one of the player auction. (BCCI Photo) IPL Auction 2018 Live Updates: Chris Gayle was unsold on day one of the player auction. (BCCI Photo)

IPL Auction 2018 Live Updates: Day two of IPL player auction will see the eight franchise fight for the domestic talent. After the day one of IPL player auction belonged to international stars and the teams shelling out a lot of money for the cricketers. Ben Stokes remained the top buy with Rajasthan Royals buying him for Rs 12.50 crore and keeping him with his Pune teammates Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi. Chennai Super Kings core team similar to what it was before the ban. The only missing part in R Ashwin as he moves to Kings XI Punjab. Costliest Indian players in the auction were KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, the two were bought for Rs 11 crore each by Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. There was some big money for India’s U19 cricketers as Kamlesh Nagarkoti was bought for Rs 3.20 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. There were some big names that went unsold like Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Ishant Sharma, Martin Guptill and others. These are expected to be recalled into the auction on day two. Catch IPL Auction 2018 Live here. (SOLD AND UNSOLD: COMPLETE LIST)

IPL Auction 2018 Live: 10:14 hrs IST: Australian batsman Travis Head remains unsold. SO does South Africa player Colin Ingram. The final player of the pool is Manoj Tiwary! KXIP begin the bidding process. Manoj Tiwary will play for Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore

10:13 am IST: Mandeep Singh will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL XI. They keep him for Rs 1.40 crore as KXIP opt out of their bid. The player was with RCB before as well.

10:10 am IST: The unsold list keeps growing. England batsmen Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan go unsold. So does Australian batsman Shaun Marsh. Surprise that Lendl Simmons also goes unsold!

10:03 am IST: Saurabh Tiwary has a base price of Rs 50 lakh and Mumbai Indians have bid for him. No other team with the bid for him but then KXIP raise their paddle and continue the bidding process. But they are out. Mumbai Indians get Tiwary for Rs 80 lakh

09:59 am IST: Evin Lewis is up for grabs! The two-time centurion in T20Is has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Mumbai and Hyderabad in a bidding war for Lewis! Mumbai Indians get Evin Lewis for Rs 3.80 crore!

Surprised with SRH’s interest. They have David-Dhawan already. Wake up CSK. http://t.co/RJ0fiSi5Vv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 January 2018

09:56 am IST: After Iqbal Abdullah and Shivil Kaushik go unsold, Murugan Ashwin does attract some bids. And RCB gets Ashwin for Rs 2.2 crore. That is another spinner in RCB team. That is the end of the lot

09:52 am IST: Rajasthan Royals get K Gowtham for Rs 6.20 crore after Bangalore opt out of the bid. That is a big amount for Gowtham from his base price of Rs 20 lakh!

CSK eyeing Gayle? Will get him at base price later today…. #IPLAuction — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 January 2018

09:47 am IST: CK Gowtham have got teams interested. Apart from KXIP, CSK and DD are not bidding but every other franchise has. RCB began with KKR, then RCB back out. KKR backed out at 1.20 crore and the bid was with Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals come in. Mumbai opted out. RCB and RR have taken the price up to Rs 5.20 crore from his base price of Rs 20 lakh

09:40 am IST: KC Criappa goes unsold but Shahbaz Nadeem gets a bid. His base price is Rs 40 lakh. Delhi and Bangalore are going into the bidding war. The price has gone up to Rs 1.10 crore and with RCB. Delhi continue to raise the price as well. RCB thinking. The price is now Rs 3.20 crore with Delhi. RCB opt out of the bid and Shahbaz Nadeem will play for Delhi in IPL 2018

09:34 am IST: Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in a bidding war over Rahul Chahar. His price has reached Rs 1 crore and the bid is with Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians continue the fight and raise it to Rs 1.10 crore. The two teams are still going for the spinner. The bid has gone up to Rs 1.9 crore and it is with Mumbai! Rajasthan pull out and Mumbai get Rahul Chahar for Rs 1.9 crore

09:31 am IST: First player up for auction on day two is Rahul Chahar! His base price is Rs 20 lakh. His a spin bowler for Rajasthan and has had an impressive domestic season.

09:25 am IST: We are just five minutes away from day two of the IPL auction. All set for another bid day for cricketers. The franchises are ready and so is Richard Madley with his gavel!

09:15 am IST: Teams will also need to look for the foreign fast bowlers as well. A lot of names will come up for auction. Another long day in the office for them. We will keep tracking evey development of the IPL auction

09:00 am IST: Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Manoj Tiwary are some of the Indian players that are still unsold at the IPL auction. The Chahar brothers are also on that list. Time for franchise to bring in some Indian players to their team

A host of domestic players are up for grabs on day two of the auctions and the franchises will be keen to tap that area. Some teams still have less than 10 players in their squad and will be eyeing the domestic talent pool on Sunday. Welcome to the coverage of the second day of the IPL player auction from Bangalore. There are more players up for bidding and the franchises will leave no stone unturned to accuquire the best cricketers for their teams.

