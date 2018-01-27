IPL Auction 2018: Complete player list sold with teams

The highly anticipated auctions for the 11th season of Indian Premier League will start on Saturday, with all the franchises bidding for the players they wish to bring to their team for the upcoming tournament that will start from April 1, 2018. On January 4, the teams announced the players who will be retained in their squad for the season. A total of 578 players have been finalised by the IPL Governing Council to go under the hammer on auctions which will take place on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore.
A total of 360 Indian players, including those who are currently out of the international squad such as Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh are available for the franchises. Apart from the Indian capped players, several foreign stars including the likes of Ben Stokes, Colin Munro and Aaron Finch are also in the pool. Uncapped talent, who have made names in the domestic tournament, such as Mayank Agarwal, Manan Vohra and Rajneesh Gurbani, will also go under the hammer when the auction starts.
Here is the list of players sold in the IPL 2018 Auction and where they’re headed
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma – Retained
Jasprit Bumrah – Retained
Hardik Pandya – Retained
Chennai Super Kings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Retained
Suresh Raina – Retained
Ravindra Jadeja – Retained
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli – Retained
AB de Villiers – Retained
Sarfaraz Khan – Retained
Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith – Retained
Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell – Retained
Sunil Narine – Retained
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner – Retained
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Retained
Kings XI Punjab
Axar Patel – Retained
Delhi Daredevils
Shreyas Iyer – Retained
Rishabh Pan – Retained
