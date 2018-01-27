IPL Auction 2018: Complete player list sold with teams

Ravichandran Ashwin was not retained by CSK in 2108. Ravichandran Ashwin was not retained by CSK in 2108.

The highly anticipated auctions for the 11th season of Indian Premier League will start on Saturday, with all the franchises bidding for the players they wish to bring to their team for the upcoming tournament that will start from April 1, 2018. On January 4, the teams announced the players who will be retained in their squad for the season. A total of 578 players have been finalised by the IPL Governing Council to go under the hammer on auctions which will take place on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore.

A total of 360 Indian players, including those who are currently out of the international squad such as Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh are available for the franchises. Apart from the Indian capped players, several foreign stars including the likes of Ben Stokes, Colin Munro and Aaron Finch are also in the pool. Uncapped talent, who have made names in the domestic tournament, such as Mayank Agarwal, Manan Vohra and Rajneesh Gurbani, will also go under the hammer when the auction starts.

Here is the list of players sold in the IPL 2018 Auction and where they’re headed

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma – Retained

Jasprit Bumrah – Retained

Hardik Pandya – Retained

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Retained

Suresh Raina – Retained

Ravindra Jadeja – Retained

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli – Retained

AB de Villiers – Retained

Sarfaraz Khan – Retained

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith – Retained

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell – Retained

Sunil Narine – Retained

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner – Retained

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Retained

Kings XI Punjab

Axar Patel – Retained

Delhi Daredevils

Shreyas Iyer – Retained

Rishabh Pan – Retained

List of players who went unsold

