IPL Auction 2018: A look at the most expensive players of all seasons

Ben Stokes was the most expensive player last year. (Source: PTI) Ben Stokes was the most expensive player last year. (Source: PTI)

Another edition of the IPL is upon us but before comes the auctions. The auctions throw surprises almost every year with some unheralded players becoming overnight millionaires with the amount that a franchise may have bid for them. As far as securing their stars go, the IPL franchises rarely hold back in splashing the cash. There have been some buys that have changed the course of history for the team, such as the buying of Gautam Gambhir by the Kolkata Knight Riders and acquisition of MS Dhoni by Chennai Super Kings in the very first edition of the tournament. There have also been a few misses, such as Yuvraj Singh’s expensive move to Delhi Daredevils. Ben Stokes’ status as one of the best all rounders in the world was somewhat comfirmed last year when he became the most expensive buy of the auctions. Here are the most expensive players that have come out of the auctions every year since 2008.

2008 MS Dhoni 1.5 million USD. Bought by: Chennai Super Kings

2009 Kevin Pietersen/Andrew Flintoff 1.55 million USD. Flintoff bought By: Chennai Super Kings, Pietersen bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

2010 Shane Bond/Kieron Pollard 750,000 USD. Bond bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, Pollard bought by Mumbai Indians

2011 Gautam Gambhir 2.4 million USD. Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders

2012 Ravindra Jadeja 2 million USD. Bought by Chennai Super Kings

2013 Glenn Maxwell 1 million USD. Bought by Mumbai Indians

2014 Yuvraj Singh 14 crore Bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

2015 Yuvraj Singh 16 cr rs Bought by Delhi Daredevils

2016 MS Dhoni 12.5 cr rs Bought by Rising Pune Supergiant

2017 Ben Stokes 14.5 cr rs Bought by Rising Pune Supergiant

