IPL Auction 2018: A look at the most expensive players of all seasons

IPL franchisees rarely hold back their purses while trying to secure superstars among their ranks.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2018 4:29 am
ben stokes, rps, rising pune supergiant, pune ipl, ben stokes ipl, ben stokes rising pune supergiant, ben stokes rps, stokes rps, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Ben Stokes was the most expensive player last year. (Source: PTI)
Another edition of the IPL is upon us but before comes the auctions. The auctions throw surprises almost every year with some unheralded players becoming overnight millionaires with the amount that a franchise may have bid for them. As far as securing their stars go, the IPL franchises rarely hold back in splashing the cash. There have been some buys that have changed the course of history for the team, such as the buying of Gautam Gambhir by the Kolkata Knight Riders and acquisition of MS Dhoni by Chennai Super Kings in the very first edition of the tournament. There have also been a few misses, such as Yuvraj Singh’s expensive move to Delhi Daredevils. Ben Stokes’ status as one of the best all rounders in the world was somewhat comfirmed last year when he became the most expensive buy of the auctions. Here are the most expensive players that have come out of the auctions every year since 2008.

2008 MS Dhoni 1.5 million USD. Bought by: Chennai Super Kings 

Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni in action

2009 Kevin Pietersen/Andrew Flintoff 1.55 million USD. Flintoff bought By: Chennai Super Kings, Pietersen bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

2010 Shane Bond/Kieron Pollard 750,000 USD. Bond bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, Pollard bought by Mumbai Indians

2011 Gautam Gambhir 2.4 million USD. Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders 

2012 Ravindra Jadeja 2 million USD. Bought by Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2018 retained players

2013 Glenn Maxwell 1 million USD. Bought by Mumbai Indians 

ashes 2017, ashes cricket, australia cricket, australia vs england

2014 Yuvraj Singh 14 crore Bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh news, Yuvraj Singh bowling, Yuvraj Singh hattrick, Yuvraj Singh KXIP, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express

2015 Yuvraj Singh 16 cr rs Bought by Delhi Daredevils

IPL 8 preview, DD SRH preview, preview SRH DD, DD vs SRH, SRH vs DD, DD SRH IPL 8, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League, Cricket News, Cricket

2016 MS Dhoni 12.5 cr rs Bought by Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni batting, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni sixes, MS Dhoni RPS, MS Dhoni captain, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express

2017 Ben Stokes 14.5 cr rs Bought by Rising Pune Supergiant

Ben Stokes, Stokes, Stokes RPS, Stokes Rising pune Supergiant, Kevin Pietersen, Pietersen, IPL 2017, IPL, Jos Buttler, RPS, MI, Mumbai Indians, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express

