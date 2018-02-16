IPL a motivation, not a villain, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin will play for KXIP in the upcoming IPL season. Ravichandran Ashwin will play for KXIP in the upcoming IPL season.

Ravichandran Ashwin started his stint in Indian Premier League under Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings im 2009. With consistent performances with the ball, the off-spinner soon made his entry for the national side in 2011 and went on to become one of the flag-bearers of Indian bowling line-up. He has played 57 Test in which he has taken 311 wickets. He has also played 111 ODIs for India in which he has taken 150 wickets.

Speaking in an interview to Gulf news, the 31-year old said that the premier T20 league tournament works as a motivator for him. “People tend to brand IPL as some sort of a villain to Indian cricket in a lot of ways. It depends how a cricketer address IPL. Any sort of monetary gain that IPL provides is a motivation to move ahead,” he said.

The cricketer added that IPL gives a chance to cricketers to have a better life in terms of money. “It is a massive move by the BCCI to do a tournament like this because it definitely gives a better lifestyle for the cricketer in terms of money. I am sure nothing brings confidence more than money brings to you,” he said.

Ashwin, who will not play for CSK this season, and will join Kings XI Punjab squad, added that money becomes a by-product if your focus remains on the sport. “Upbringing of a kid matters a lot. How much it means to him to don those Indian colours and go out there and play and excel as a cricketer plays a big role. I have always looked at excellence, try and get better and win a game. When that is the motive I think money just becomes a by-product,” he said.

In 111 IPL matches so far, Ashwin has taken 100 wickets at an average of 24.99 and a solid economy rate of 6.55. He was bought by KXIP at the auction this year for Rs 7.6 Crore.

