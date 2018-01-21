IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh can prove to be a match-winner, says Virender Sehwag

Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag could have expanded India’s bowling resources. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag could have expanded India’s bowling resources. (Source: Reuters)

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2018 auctions, things are not looking too bright for Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh. The 36-year old has been on the sidelines of the national side due to fitness issues and his inconsistent form in the last season at the IPL saw him not being retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from one fifty for Punjab against Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, the left-handed batsman has struggled with both bat and the ball and has looked out of touch.

But in spite of the current form, the 2011 World Cup Man of the Tournament is still regarded as one of the best T20 batsman in the world and all franchises will be on the lookout when he goes under the hammer at the auctions. Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag believes Yuvraj can still be a match-winner on his day.

Speaking at an IPL promotional event, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “He’s not in the Indian team, but Yuvraj is still an amazing player. His talent is intact. Even a current India player can lose form. I don’t think we’ll get a player like him again. If his form his good, he’s a match-winner.”

On being asked whether he can make a return to the national side, Sehwag said that if he shows his form at the domestic level, the doors will open up for him. “That’s up to the selectors. If he performs in domestic cricket, or passes (yoyo), then why not? If Ashish Nehra can make a comeback at 36, why not Yuvi,” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Singh, in his IPL career, has played 120 matches, in which he has scored 2,587 runs at an average of 25.61 with the strike rate of 131.19. His lack of consistency has seen him go from one franchise to another over the years. He started his IPL career in 2008 with Kings XI Punjab, and then went on to join Pune Warriors in 2011. Then he was bought for record-breaking 14 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. A year later, Delhi Daredevils paid Rs 16 crores to bring him to their side. In 2016, he again went under the hammer and was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

