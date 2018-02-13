IPL 2018: Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. (Source: File) Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. (Source: File)

Shane Warne announced his appointment as the team mentor for Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals for the 11th edition of the tournament. The former Australian legspinner, who led his side to a fairytale title finish in the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, said, “Very excited to be joining the @rajasthanroyals in this years #IPL as team mentor!”

The 48-year old also posted a video along with the announcement where he spoke about his memories with the IPL team. “Hello guys. Got a huge announcement that I promised. And that is that I will be joining Rajasthan Royals of the IPL in the season 2018 as a team mentor. I am very thankful for the opportunity that I have been given by the Royals. I am really looking forward to it. I have been involved with the Royals. I have so many memories, especially from 2008, when we won the inaugural year. The fans in India have always supported me throughout my career but they really got behind us in 2008 with the Rajasthan Royals,” said Warne, who has claimed 56 wickets in 52 IPL games.

The former Australian player added, “As I said, great memories! The guys have done a wonderful job putting the squad together which has talented Indian players, International players, young players. It really is a wonderful squad and I think it can achieve some special things in 2018.”

“So once again I am delighted to announce that I am team mentor for Rajasthan Royals. Thank you again for the opportunity and thank you for the support. I can’t wait to get there and remember the words ‘Halla Bol’!” he concluded.

