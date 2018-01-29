IPL 2018: Sat inside the washroom as my bidding was going on, says Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarloti landed with an eventual bid of INR 3.2 crore by KKR. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Kamlesh Nagarloti landed with an eventual bid of INR 3.2 crore by KKR. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

India’s U-19 sensations Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, who are currently in New Zealand playing the ICC U-19 World Cup, had different reactions to the IPL auctions on Sunday where they were up for bidding and got themselves lucrative contracts.

For Nagarkoti, it was a nervous experience, as he shut himself up in the bathroom while his bidding was going on. Nagarkoti landed with an eventual bid of INR 3.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. The U-19 sensation said in an interview to espncricinfo, “Andar se thoda nervous tha mai (I was a little nervous from within). My friends kept calling non-stop, but I didn’t pick up the phone. I didn’t watch my bidding. When my room partner Pankaj Yadav turned on the live stream, I couldn’t take it. I said ‘yaar, main jaa raha hoon (mate, I’m off). I went and sat inside the washroom even as my bidding kept going on.”

The first thing Nagarkoti did after being bought by KKR was to call his parents, who were getting multiple calls by media channels for interviews. “TV channels were home to interview them, so I couldn’t talk for long, but they were happy,” Nagarkoti says. “Later, someone tagged them being interviewed on Facebook. They were very happy. I’d only ever watched one IPL match at the stadium before this. To be playing now is a great feeling. I was watching Chris Lynn batting in the BBL on TV. Now I’ll get a chance to bowl to him in the nets. It’s quite unbelievable.”

Shubman Gill’s first reaction on being bought by KKR was that relief that he was going to play in the IPL. “I haven’t yet thought about who I will get to play with or who all I can learn from,” Gill said. “It feels very good to get a chance, but it’s important to live in the present and focus on the India-Pakistan semi-final. [Rahul] Dravid sir had a meeting with us. He said IPL auction will keep happening every year so we shouldn’t worry about being picked or not and to just focus on the Under-19 World Cup because we won’t have this opportunity again in our lives.”

Prithvi Shaw, who fetched himself a contract of INR 1.2 crore with Delhi Daredevils, said that it did not matter which team he was going to play for as long as he was a part of the tournament. “I’m happy, but really it doesn’t matter which team I’m part of. Being in that environment will help my game. But for now, the focus is here and to be in the present. If we keep thinking about the auction, mentally we will be in that zone.”

