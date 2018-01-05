IPL 2018 Player Retention: Sarfaraz Khan gets unexpected IPL lifeline, as Royal Challengers Bangalore retain him

Sarfaraz Khan was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. (Source: IPL) Sarfaraz Khan was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. (Source: IPL)

Sarfaraz Khan, the former Under-19 World Cup star, was worried about his IPL prospects as he had been sidelined with a knee injury while playing a practice game for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. For a good part of eight months, Sarfaraz was itching to get back to full fitness and play competitive cricket.

Doctors had advised him to run only after three months following a surgery but his father-cum-coach Naushad made sure Sarfaraz was back at training in two months. By his own admission, he was worried about his immediate future.

That is when he received a call from an RCB representative informing him that the team had decided to retain him. “Bahut he khushi mili, I was wondering if I will play in the IPL this year and what will happen. But the call changed everything. It came as big relief but am thankful to my father, it’s because of him am I back. At the same time I’m thankful for RCB in showing so much faith in me, RCB is IPL ke dhadkan and to be part of it is certainly big thing,” Sarfaraz told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, RCB retained India skipper Virat Kohli and South African stalwart AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz is delighted to be in the same bracket as the two super stars. “When I stepped on the ground after recovering from injury, I felt like I had been released from a jail. I have to start afresh. Will I able to hit the ball like before!” Sarfaraz wonders.

Before the current Under-19 team departed for the World Cup, Sarfaraz was part of a team which played against them in a practice game. It also gave him the opportunity to interact with coach Rahul Dravid again.

“He told me that the way am batting doesn’t look like I am back after eight months lay off. He told me “ek dum kadak batting kar raha hoon and that I should continue in the same manner. He told me not to think too much and runs will come,” Sarfaraz recalls.

