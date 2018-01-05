IPL 2018 Player Retention: MS Dhoni signs new CSK contract with Ziva’s help, watch video

Former CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to CSK after 2 years. (Source: BCCI) Former CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to CSK after 2 years. (Source: BCCI)

It almost seems like a homecoming for former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 2011 World Cup-winning Indian captain, who started his Indian Premier League career as Chennai Super Kings captain in 2008, was one of the players who was retained by the side during the IPL 2018 Player Retention event in Mumbai on Friday night. Dhoni, who took CSK to two consecutive IPL title victories in 2010 and 2011 will return to the side after a span of two years, as the franchise was suspended along with Rajasthan Royals as an after effect after-effect of the 2013 betting and spot-fixing scandal.

Dhoni, who played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous two editions of the IPL was seen signing his new IPL contract in a video uploaded by Chennai Super Kings twitter account. As the wicketkeeping batsman was signing the documents, his daughter Ziva was also seen in the video along with him.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK retained allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and explosive batsman Suresh Raina. The left-handed batsman also uploaded a video of himself on Twitter, in which he was seen sitting with his new documents. In the video, Raina said, “Good to be back to CSK after two years and looking forward to play in front of my goodful crowd and knowledgable crowd…”

Jadeja also posted a video of him signing the crowd in which he said that he will try his best to win as many games as possible for CSK this year. “I am really excited and really happy to be part of the CSK team and again… We’ll try as many games as possible for CSK,” he said.

CSK did not retain star-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had been excellent for the side over the years. The auctions which will take place on January 27 and January 28 will show whether the franchise bid on Ashwin to bring him back, as they can no longer use RTM card to retain any capped Indian player. CSK only can use RTMs to retain two foreign players or uncapped Indian players, which makes it possible for them to bring star performers Dwayne Bravo and Brendon McCullum back to the side.

