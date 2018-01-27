IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians full squad

Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

IPL 2017 title winners Mumbai Indians decided to retain three Indian players with skipper Rohit Sharma, seamer Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Hardik Pandya coming back to the side. The defending champions decided to release Harbhajan Singh, Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga, who have been with the franchise since the start of the tournament in 2008. Krunal Pandya, who proved himself to be an exciting domestic talent, was not retained, but with the side having the option to retain 2 uncapped players, it is highly likely the second Pandya brother will return to the franchise. Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard can also return via RTM, but with the franchise picking up 3 Indian capped players, it means they cannot use a card for Harbhajan Singh.

Mumbai Indians full squad:

Rohit Sharma (Retained)

Jasprit Bumrah (Retained)

Hardik Pandya (Retained)

Kieron Pollard (Retained via RTM) – Rs 5.4 crore

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd