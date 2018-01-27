IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab complete squad

KXIP retained Axar Patel but released Glenn Maxwell. KXIP retained Axar Patel but released Glenn Maxwell.

Kings XI Punjab, who failed to qualify for the knockouts in the previous season of Indian Premier League, surprised everyone when they decided to release star performers Glenn Maxwell and David Miller. The side that ended in the 5th position of the table decided to retain only the bowling allrounder option Axar Patel. Punjab will look to invest in key Indian players this time, hoping to set up a solid allround squad and enter the knockouts. They have the option of using Right-to-Match option to retain Glenn Maxwell and David Miller, but it still remains to be seen whether they will do so.

KXIP full squad:

Axar Patel (Retained)

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 7.6 crore

