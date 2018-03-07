IPL 2018: I need to perform to be in the playing XI of Delhi Daredevils, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was named as the captain of Delhi Daredevils. (File) Gautam Gambhir was named as the captain of Delhi Daredevils. (File)

After leading Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL trophies, Gautam Gambhir will lead Delhi Daredevils as captain in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The 36-year-old, who played for KKR since IPL 2012, and was bought by DD at the IPL auctions in January for Rs 2.8 crore, said that he needs to continue performing to make it to the playing XI.

“It’s not at all difficult to manage players as it’s the performance that will keep them in the playing XI. And it starts with me. I need to perform to be in that playing XI. And sometimes, it’s not about price tag but about game-changers, who need to be given a longer rope because they can change the game. You don’t expect them to be consistent but you expect them to win 3 or 4 games,” the left-handed batsma told reporters.

Gambhir further added that a players’ price tag does not matter in the tournament. “It’s not about price tag as it’s not in players’ hand. The only thing in players hand is to perform for the team. That’s what’s going to keep him in the side,” he said.

The opening batsman, who had his share of troubles with the DDCA in the past couple of years, further added that he is looking for a peaceful environment to work under. “It’s fun to be in a peaceful environment and I haven’t had it in last couple of years,” he said.

On being questioned about his return to the Indian side, Gambhir said that he is playing the tournament to win the trophy and not for “selfish” reasons. “Every year before IPL, I am asked a standard question as to how important the tournament will be for my comeback. You don’t play a tournament eyeing a comeback, you play to win it. It is a selfish way to think that you are playing a particular tournament for comeback. You can never win the IPL like that and my aim is to win it for DD,” he said.

“If you can make a comeback, then it’s a by-product. As a leader, my thought process can’t be like that,” he added.

The IPL 2018 will begin from April 7, 2018, with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd