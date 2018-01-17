IPL 2018: Fans to get better experience, camera choices and a voice in upcoming edition

Fans to enjoy a better experience of Indian Premier League. Fans to enjoy a better experience of Indian Premier League.

The Indian Premier League 2018 is set to undergo multiple changes that will help engage fans better and have a voice. Not only is the IPL 2018 going to be broadcast in six different languages, but the viewers can now stream the league on Hotstar in Virtual Reality. The decision has been taken by Star India in an attempt to make the greatest sporting spectacle in India more engaging.

For the first time ever, Star India will broadcast live matches of the league in six different languages targeting an unprecedented reach of 700 million fans across TV and Digital.

Furthermore, the matches can now be live streamed on Hotstar in Virtual Reality. The viewers will be able to select camera angles and commentary language of their choice, offering further customisation through the ‘Super-fan feed.’ In addition, fans will be able to enjoy a social experience on Hotstar with cricket emojis to enhance the viewing and sharing experience. The interplay of TV and Digital offers advertisers an unprecedented opportunity to build brands across platforms.

This season, IPL will not be a two-month property but a six-month long fiesta – starting with the retention event which was viewed by 8.1 million viewers. It quickly became the most talked about topic on social media. For the upcoming auctions, fans for the first time will be able to get their voice heard by voting for their favourite players at vivoiplelection.hotstar.com for ‘Election se Selection’ campaign on the network.

Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO said, “Over the last decade, the BCCI has transformed the Indian Premier League from a radical new idea into India’s biggest sporting phenomenon and despite the scale of its success, the sky remains the limit for the VIVO IPL 2018. In Star India, we have a partner that not only believes in the immense potential of the IPL, but also believes in pushing the boundaries of sports broadcasting, which gives it the power and ability to take the IPL to even greater heights. With even richer content across a six-month entertainment calendar, we are happy it will delight a much larger number of cricket lovers across the length and breadth of India.”

Sanjay Gupta, Star India Managing Director, said, “Over its 10-year journey, the IPL has grown into the single biggest property by far on Indian television. And now that it is on the Star India network across both, television and digital, we are set to use the confluence of technology, consumer insight, and experience in cricket coverage, to broaden the outreach and experience even further. The VIVO IPL 2018 will be a 6-month-long fiesta with new-age technology putting fans at the heart of the experience. We are confident that the VIVO IPL 2018, as re-imagined by Star India, will empower viewers, advertisers and the media & entertainment eco system of India with greater convenience and viewing pleasure, audience deliveries and all-round growth.”

