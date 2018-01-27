IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils complete squad

Delhi Daredevils retained Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris. Delhi Daredevils retained Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris.

Delhi Daredevils, who once again to failed to reach the knockout stages in the previous edition of IPL, decided to bank on youth this year, retaining Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, along with South African allrounder Chris Morris. The side decided to release the likes of Sanju Samson, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami, who were some of the crucial players for the team. The side still have the option to retain one capped Indian player and it is likely Delhi will look to bring back Shami. Rabada, who has established himself as one of the best bowling figures in the world, could also come back to Delhi this season, with them having the option to use RTM for an overseas player.

Delhi Daredevils full squad:

Shreyas Iyer (Retained)

Rishabh Pant (Retained)

Chris Morris (Retained)

