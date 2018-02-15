IPL 2018 CSK Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Time Table, Fixtures, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

Chennai Super Kings are back in the Indian Premier League. The two-time champions of the T20 tournament will be playing their first match after a ban of two years which saw them miss two season of IPL. The 11th edition of the premier T20 league will begin on April 7, 2018 in Mumbai and CSL will be playing the opening game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. This was announced on Wednesday by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when it announced the complete fixtures for the 11th season of IPL. The team will play seven home matches and seven away matches in the league. Their final game of the league stage will be played in Chennai against Kings XI Punjab on May 20.
Chennai team will be playing their home matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but will be travelling for the away game. The team plays two game in the league at 4:00 pm IST while all other games will be played at 08:00 pm IST. MS Dhoni will lead the side. He was the captain of the team for eight seasons before it got banned. Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous two seasons and they reached the final of the 2017 IPL before losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.
Here’s is the full list of CSK’s schedule for IPL 2018
|DATE
|OPPONENTS
|TIME
|VENUE
|April 7
Saturday
|Mumbai Indians
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai
|April 10
Tuesday
|Kolkata Knight
Riders
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|April 15
Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Holkar Stadium
Indore
|April 20
Friday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|April 22
Sunday
|Sunrisers
Hyderabad
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl.
Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 25
Wednesday
|Royal Challengers
Bangalore
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|April 28
Saturday
|Mumbai Indians
|08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|April 30
Monday
|Delhi Daredevils
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|May 3
Thursday
|Kolkata Knight
Riders
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Eden Gardens
Kolkata
|May 5
Saturday
|Royal Challengers
Bangalore
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|May 11
Friday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Sawai Mansingh
Stadium, Jaipur
|May 13
Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|May 18
Friday
|Delhi Daredevils
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, New Delhi
|May 20
Chennai
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
