IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals complete squad

Returning Rajasthan Royals retained Steve Smith. Returning Rajasthan Royals retained Steve Smith.

Returning to IPL after a hiatus of two years, Rajasthan Royals decided to retain Steve Smith, who led Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition where the side reached till the final. The side that went on to win the first season of the tournament will be looking for a clean slate at the IPL 2018 auction and set up a new side. Ajinkya Rahane was a surprise omission who was not retained, but with the franchise having the option to use Right-to-Match card for capped Indian players, it is likely they might still bring him back to the shores. In Smith, the franchise has already have a player who can lead the side for the season.

Rajasthan Royals complete squad

Steve Smith (Retained)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd