IPL Auction 2018: All you need to know about Mujeeb Zadran

Mujeeb Zadran is third Afghanistan cricketer to become a part of the IPL. (Source: IPL) Mujeeb Zadran is third Afghanistan cricketer to become a part of the IPL. (Source: IPL)

Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran became the third player from the country to become a part of the Indian Premier League when he was bought by King XI Punjab for an amount of Rs 4 crore. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are two other cricketers from Afghanistan. The 16-year-old has already played 3 ODIs for Afghanistan making his debut in December last year against Ireland. Moreover, he was a part of the U-19 team that registered a semi-final berth in the on-going World Cup. Zadran scalped a four-for against New Zealand in the quarter-final match and his final figures were 4/14. Afghanistan though lost the semi-final to Australia.

One of the finest performances from the youngster came in October last year where he bagged a total of 7 wickets in a one day match while playing for Afghanistan U-19 against Bangladesh U-19. He ended the series with 17 wickets under his belt. He was also the leading wicket-taker in 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup leading Afghanistan to their first title.

While the offie contributed well for the junior side, he has been a handy customer for the senior team too. The Khost-born cricketer has so far picked 7 wickets in 3 matches including a four-wicket haul for Afghanistan. An interesting stat about the off-spinner is that he hasn’t gone wicket-less so far while donning the Afghanistan senior team jersey in as many three matches that he has played. Mujeeb is the first cousin of Afghanistan’s cricket team member Noor Ali Zadran. He is the first 21st century born male cricketer to play at the international level.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd