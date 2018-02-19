I am happy to bowl to MS Dhoni in nets rather than match, says Mitchell Santner

MS Dhoni will be play for CSK in the IPL 2018. MS Dhoni will be play for CSK in the IPL 2018.

MS Dhoni has been known for his power-hitting, especially at the death overs. Even in the Indian Premier League, he has helped Chennai Super Kings, a franchise for which he played for eight years, win a number of matches with his big hitting. No bowler likes bowling to Dhoni and Mitchell Santner is happy that he will not have to bowl at him in the matches. The New Zealand spinner, picked up by CSK for the upcoming IPL, said that he is happy bowling to Dhoni in the nets rather than matches.

The spinner was picked up CSK for Rs 50 lakh in the auction last month and he said that he is looking forward to be part of the team which has the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and other.

“I’m happy I’ll be bowling to (MS) Dhoni in the nets rather than in a match, like I have been,” Santner said. “I’m definitely looking forward to joining the culture at CSK, talking to and playing alongside experienced players such as skipper Dhoni, (Suresh) Raina and (Ravindra) Jadeja in a great team environment.”

“I’m very excited to be a part of this year’s IPL and looking forward to joining the Chennai family. The IPL is probably the biggest T20 competition in the world, so I am excited to showcase my skills on the big stage and ultimately help CSK win games and ideally the championship,” he said.

The 26-year-old has been one of New Zealand’s leading spinner in the recent years with good performances in last one year. He was the top-ranked bowler in T20I earlier this year. One of the most anticipated deliveries from him will be the “claw”, a version of the carrom ball which he flicks out of his fingers.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in India in all three formats and have had some reasonable success along the way against some of the best players going around, so I’m looking to draw on some of that experience in the upcoming IPL,” he said.

“I enjoy bowling in India because the conditions can benefit spinners on some slower wickets and playing in front of packed stadiums, full of fans is also something you don’t get back home,” he said.

The 2018 IPL season kicks off on April 7 with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

