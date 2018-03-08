Gautam City: Delhi Daredevils’ announcement of Gambhir is all sorts of amazing

Delhi Daredevils welcomed Gautam Gambhir as their new captain. (Source: Delhi Daredevils Twitter) Delhi Daredevils welcomed Gautam Gambhir as their new captain. (Source: Delhi Daredevils Twitter)

Delhi Daredevils will look to reach their first Indian Premier League final after having the local lad Gautam Gambhir return to their squad. Former skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir, was named as the captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming season of IPL on Wednesday in New Delhi.

And the Delhi club’s welcome note for the local lad on Twitter is all sorts of amazing. DD called themselves ‘Gautam City’, which is a reference to Gotham City, the home of Batman.

Let’s put a smile on your face! 😁 It’s his city and he’s back. 😍#DilDilli pic.twitter.com/XLx1Mu6Jro — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) 7 March 2018

Gambhir began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils before leaving the Kolkata franchise in 2011. With KKR, he won two IPL titles as captain, one in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir was bought by Delhi in the IPL 2018 auction for a price of Rs 2.8 crore from the base price of Rs 2 crore.

“I’m privileged to be captaining Delhi Daredevils. It is always great to comeback home, where you stated your IPL career, cricketing career as well,” Gambhir said. “Hopefully this is he place I’m going to finish as well. So i am really looking forward to it and really really really excited about it.”

Delhi Daredevils have Ricky Ponting as they head coach and both Gambhir and Ponting can make a formidable duo.

