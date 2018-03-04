IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik appointed KKR captain

Dinesh Karthik replaces Gautam Gambhir as KKR’s new captain. (Source: PTI) Dinesh Karthik replaces Gautam Gambhir as KKR’s new captain. (Source: PTI)

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Dinesh Karthik as the captain for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The 32-year old will be replacing KKR’s long-serving captain Gautam Gambhir who joined Delhi Daredevils after the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side chose not to retain his services.

Karthik was picked by KKR for Rs 7.4 crore during the IPL mega auction. Karthik and Robin Uthapa were the top two contenders to lead the men in purple and gold and Uthapa has been named as the vice-captain.

Karthik compiled 361 runs at an impressive average of 36.1 in IPL last season when he played for Gujarat Lions last year. After KKR CEO Venky Mysore made the announcement, the new captain Karthik said, “KKR has done well consistently in the last ten years. The team has a great legacy. I am really happy and honoured to lead this side. We have a good blend of youth and experience. We are looking forward to work under coach Jacques Kallis. All the foreign players are really good too. I will try to take the team forward from where Gautam Gambhir left.”

Even though Karthik has not played for KKR before, he has the leadership experience in domestic cricket where he helped Tamil Nadu clinch the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2009-10. He has also captained the India Red side, which won the Duleep Trophy last year. Other than that, Karthik also holds the experience of captaining TUTI Patriots to the Tamil Nadu Premier League title in 2016.

KKR Squad: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa (VC), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi

