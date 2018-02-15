Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 Schedule Full List, Fixtures, Match Time Table, Venue

Delhi Daredevils will play their first match of IPL 2018 on April 8. (Source: BCCI) Delhi Daredevils will play their first match of IPL 2018 on April 8. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils will be beginning their Indian Premier League campaign against Kings XI Punjab on April 8, 2017 at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. This game will mark Delhi Daredevils’ 11th season in the Indian Premier League. The team has to play seven home games and seven away games. Delhi Daredevils will finish their season at their home ground only. The IPL 2018 schedule was announced on Wednesday by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Delhi’s final league game will be against Mumbai Indians on May 20, 2018. The IPL will commence from April 7 in Mumbai where Chennai Super Kings will be up against the home team Mumbai Indians.

Delhi have been part of all Indian Premier League seasons before this. But now, with a mega IPL auction done, the teams have acquired new and old faces in their squad. Gautam Gambhir is back in the team for the 11th editions and Delhi has a young and aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman in Rishabh Pant. Delhi, who have never won an IPL title, will be looking to reach the finals for the first time and try to win the title.

Full list of DD’s schedule for IPL 2018

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE April 8

Sunday Kings XI Punjab 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

New Delhi April 11

Wednesday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Sawai Mansigh

Stadiun, Jaipur April 14

Saturday Mumbai Indians 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai April 16

Monday Kolkata Knight

Riders 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Eden Gardens

Kolkata April 21

Saturday Royal Challengers

Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, Delhi April 23

Monday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Stadium

Indore April 27

Friday Kolkata Knight

Riders 08:oo pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, Delhi April 30

Monday Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai May 2

Wednesday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, Delhi May 5

Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Rajiv Gandhi Intl

Stadium, Hyderabad May 10

Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, Delhi May 12

Saturday Royal Challengers

Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore May 18

Friday Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, New Delhi May 20

Sunday Mumbai Indians 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, Delhi

