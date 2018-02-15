Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 Schedule Full List, Fixtures, Match Time Table, Venue

Delhi Daredevils will be beginning their Indian Premier League campaign against Kings XI Punjab on April 8, 2017 at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. This game will mark Delhi Daredevils’ 11th season in the Indian Premier League. The team has to play seven home games and seven away games. Delhi Daredevils will finish their season at their home ground only. The IPL 2018 schedule was announced on Wednesday by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Delhi’s final league game will be against Mumbai Indians on May 20, 2018. The IPL will commence from April 7 in Mumbai where Chennai Super Kings will be up against the home team Mumbai Indians.
Delhi have been part of all Indian Premier League seasons before this. But now, with a mega IPL auction done, the teams have acquired new and old faces in their squad. Gautam Gambhir is back in the team for the 11th editions and Delhi has a young and aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman in Rishabh Pant. Delhi, who have never won an IPL title, will be looking to reach the finals for the first time and try to win the title.
Full list of DD’s schedule for IPL 2018
|DATE
|OPPONENTS
|TIME
|VENUE
|April 8
Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
New Delhi
|April 11
Wednesday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Sawai Mansigh
Stadiun, Jaipur
|April 14
Saturday
|Mumbai Indians
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai
|April 16
Monday
|Kolkata Knight
Riders
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Eden Gardens
Kolkata
|April 21
Saturday
|Royal Challengers
Bangalore
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
|April 23
Monday
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Holkar Stadium
Indore
|April 27
Friday
|Kolkata Knight
Riders
|08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
|April 30
Monday
|Chennai Super Kings
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
|May 2
Wednesday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
|May 5
Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl
Stadium, Hyderabad
|May 10
Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
|May 12
Saturday
|Royal Challengers
Bangalore
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
|May 18
Friday
|Chennai Super Kings
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, New Delhi
|May 20
Sunday
|Mumbai Indians
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
