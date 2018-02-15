  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 Schedule Full List, Fixtures, Match Time Table, Venue

Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 Schedule Full List, Fixtures, Match Time Table, Venue

Delhi Daredevils schedule for Indian Premier League 2018 with DD full list matches with time table for the 11th season of IPL.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 15, 2018 6:24 pm
Delhi IPL schedule Delhi Daredevils will play their first match of IPL 2018 on April 8. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Delhi Daredevils will be beginning their Indian Premier League campaign against Kings XI Punjab on April 8, 2017 at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. This game will mark Delhi Daredevils’ 11th season in the Indian Premier League. The team has to play seven home games and seven away games. Delhi Daredevils will finish their season at their home ground only. The IPL 2018 schedule was announced on Wednesday by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Delhi’s final league game will be against Mumbai Indians on May 20, 2018. The IPL will commence from April 7 in Mumbai where Chennai Super Kings will be up against the home team Mumbai Indians.

Delhi have been part of all Indian Premier League seasons before this. But now, with a mega IPL auction done, the teams have acquired new and old faces in their squad. Gautam Gambhir is back in the team for the 11th editions and Delhi has a young and aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman in Rishabh Pant. Delhi, who have never won an IPL title, will be looking to reach the finals for the first time and try to win the title.

Full list of DD’s schedule for IPL 2018

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE
April 8
Sunday		 Kings XI Punjab 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
New Delhi
April 11
Wednesday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Sawai Mansigh
Stadiun, Jaipur
April 14
Saturday		 Mumbai Indians 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai
April 16
Monday		 Kolkata Knight
Riders		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Eden Gardens
Kolkata
April 21
Saturday		 Royal Challengers
Bangalore		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
April 23
Monday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Holkar Stadium
Indore
April 27
Friday		 Kolkata Knight
Riders		 08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
April 30
Monday		 Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
May 2
Wednesday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
May 5
Saturday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Rajiv Gandhi Intl
Stadium, Hyderabad
May 10
Thursday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi
May 12
Saturday		 Royal Challengers
Bangalore		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
May 18
Friday		 Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, New Delhi
May 20
Sunday		 Mumbai Indians 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, Delhi

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Your name never stands for anything, only performances do. I need to prove it to everyone and myself that I can perform well again 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table