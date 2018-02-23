Chris Lynn to not undergo surgery, hopeful to play in IPL, says manager

Chris Lynn is in the KKR squad for IPL 2018. (PTI) Chris Lynn is in the KKR squad for IPL 2018. (PTI)

Australian explosive batsman suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday after he dived to stop a ball from going towards boundary in the T20I tri-series final against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The 27-year old, who earlier had a surgery in his left shoulder, dislocated his right shoulder after he tried to reach the ball with his right arm to protect his left shoulder, but jarred the arm on the surface. Later it was confirmed that Lynn’s right shoulder had popped out of the socket.

But the right-hand batsman can now take respite from the fact that he will not longer have to undergo another surgery on the right shoulder and may be fit to return for Indian Premier League in April. Lynn, who pulled out of Pakistan Super League due to injury, took the opinions of the specialists in Brisbane, and is expected to start rehabilitation process of his shoulder after the joint settles down.

According to Lynn’s manager Stephen Atkinson, the doctors have given him a positive result. “Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery. Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five one-dayers for Australia in England in June,” Atkinson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Lynn, who was bought for Rs 9.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, also played for the same franchise but missed out on a few matches after suffering a shoulder injury while attempting to pouch a catch during Knight Riders’ game against Mumbai Indians. In In 12 IPL matches, he has scored 384 runs at an average of 38.4 and a whopping strike rate of 158.02. He played for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2017 in December, and compiled 136 runs at an average of over 45.

