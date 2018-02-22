Chris Lynn’s IPL participation under cloud

Chris Lynn is in the KKR squad for IPL 2018. (PTI) Chris Lynn is in the KKR squad for IPL 2018. (PTI)

Chris Lynn’s participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League hit a roadblock on Wednesday after he picked up a shoulder injury during the final of the Trans-Tasman tri-series against New Zealand. He was later diagnosed to have dislocated the shoulder while fielding. Australia went on to beat New Zealand in the final by 19-runs (DLS method) and maintained their unbeaten run in the tri-series also comprising England.

“Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball,” Australia team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris was quoted as saying by AFP. “His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for X-rays which revealed no major bone injury. At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai,” Kountouris further added.

He will undergo scans in Brisbane to ascertain the extent of the injury. For now, he has been definitely ruled out of the PSL which resumes on Thursday. Later, he was scheduled to join Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad for IPL 2018 in April.

“I’m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I’ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year,” he said late Wednesday.

Lynn’s services were acquired by KKR for Rs. 9.6 crore during the IPL Auction in January. As per reports, if he is fit and lands in Kolkata, he will receive 50 percent of the fee. However, if he were to be ruled out before the tournament, he would not be paid anything.

