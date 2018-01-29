IPL 2018 Auction: Chris Gayle sold to KXIP, Rajasthan Royals stage coup with Jaydev Unadkat bid

Chris Gayle wasn’t retained by RCB earlier. (Source: IPL) Chris Gayle wasn’t retained by RCB earlier. (Source: IPL)

“WHAT A difference a year makes.” It was perhaps the first time in 10 years that Richard Madley had sounded like he actually cared about a player’s fate at the IPL auction. English pacer Tymal Mills had gone from making franchises break their bank and earning a whopping Rs 12 crore contract in 2017 to inciting yawns and disinterested browsing of the phones in the auction hall a year later on Sunday. And even Madley couldn’t, for a change, help but acknowledge his astonishment at Mills’ fall from glory.

Despite having become such an indelible part of the IPL — at least for those two days where his hammer decides the fate of so many cricketers around the world — the affable auctioneer has after all come across as its executioner. He’s gone about his job so dispassionately that you wonder whether he’s heard of even one of the players, the really high-profile ones included, that he coaxes the franchises to bid for every year. That’s perhaps the reason he’s so good at what he does.

But Mills wasn’t the only high-profile name to go “unsold” on a day where the franchises focused on finalising and fortifying their rosters and in the process trimmed the fat of the brimming glut of talent on offer. There were of course some unprecedented highlights along the way. An Indian fast bowler — who would have ever thought — ended up as the costliest local buy, Afghanistan became the new Asian flavour of the IPL in a foreign context, Nepal entered the IPL universe and most importantly we learnt that Chris Gayle will be back in April.

Da Boss lives on

The entire auction room broke into a huge round of applause as soon as Preity Zinta lifted her paddle in the final round of the auction, almost as instantaneously as Gayle’s name came up for the third time in two days. A beaming Zinta held the pose too as all her counterparts turned from their respective tables in what seemed like a show of appreciation. It was like all the franchises wanted to have the foremost entertainer in IPL history at their glitzy annual bash one more time, but were all wary of bearing his expenses. And it was almost inevitable that it had to be Punjab who’d finally decide to keep the Gayle fire burning at the IPL. It was perhaps at the end of the day a masterstroke, considering his name had come up earlier when the other franchises still had their purses intact and spaces to fill. Gayle still remains a force — as he proved in the BPL recently — and the fact that he’ll be playing for the West Indies in the World Cup qualifiers next month shows that his heart is still very much in it. Come April, other franchises might not well be clapping and nodding their heads in acknowledgement with Punjab’s last-minute swoop.

The Royal Coup

If you were one of those who never quite came to grips with exactly what the fable about two cats and the monkey really meant, the bidding war for Jaydev Unadkat, which finished with the left-arm seamer bagging a Rs 11.5 crore deal, should have sealed it. For from the beginning it looked like Chennai Super Kings — who at that point didn’t have a single genuine pace bowler in their team — were hell-bent on Unadkat. They had the purse for it too. But Kings XI Punjab just wouldn’t relent. And off they went, Stephen Fleming and Preity Zinta, raising their paddles back and forth as Unadkat’s price rose and rose. Punjab hesitated a few times — early at the Rs 3.2 crore mark, then at Rs 8.2 crore and then at Rs 9.4 crore — but much to Fleming’s rising agony, Zinta never let him get away. Eventually it was CSK who buckled with Unadkat’s price having reached 11 crore. Punjab’s joy wasn’t short-lived, it never arrived. For, it’s then that Rajasthan Royals’ Manoj Badale coolly stuck his paddle up with a 11.5 crore bid and walked away with Unadkat, setting off wild laughter and excitement around the room.

CSK bank on spin to win

The fact that Chennai were bidding so aggressively for Unadkat meant two things. But apart from getting a high-quality local bowler to lead their pace attack, they were also looking for one whose main skills were based around change of pace and variations. For, by mid-day, it became rather clear that teams visiting the Chepauk later this year are likely to encounter a baptism by spin. Chennai had already picked five spinners of note in their ranks before they even thought about adding a pacer. Even the batsmen they would pick later in the day, Murali Vijay and Sam Billings in particular, came with a reputation of being very attacking against spin. And though they picked Lungi Ngidi, whose name has already been bandied around Tamil households long before Sunday, Mark Wood was their big purchase. Wood is arguably the best death bowler to emerge from England — no he’s not another Jade Dernbach — and is very proficient with yorkers and reverse-swing. The potentially dry surfaces will be right up his alley.

The IPL’s Himalayan expedition

Sandeep Lamichhane was part of the Nepal junior team that shocked India two months ago. The 20-year-old leggie wasn’t the star that day, but he’d already made an impression on Michael Clarke two years earlier who had in turn put in a word about him with Delhi’s new coach Ricky Ponting. So though a few eyebrows were raised around the room when Delhi’s paddle went up for Lamichhane, it wasn’t so much an indulgence as it was a well-planned acquisition. Ponting would later reveal that even if Lamichhane doesn’t get too many chances in his first season he was certainly in Delhi’s long-term future plans.

Afghanistan, the new flavour

As many as four players from Afghanistan were bought during the two days of the auction. That’s how many were bought from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh put together, displaying the change of guard in the subcontinent outside of India. Till the dying moment of the auction though, there was a fear that the IPL could be without a single Sri Lankan this season. And it was only thanks to Mahela Jayawardene’s Imran-Khan-to-Waqar-Younis like connection with Akila Dananjaya that perhaps made Mumbai get the mystery spinner at base price before Dushmanta Chameera was surprisingly bought by Rajasthan. And to think there was a time Sri Lankans used to be lead players and also lead teams in the IPL not long ago.

Goodbye to romance

This year we bid adieu to a number of IPL regulars, or those who have graced the scene for almost its entirety. The likes of Rajat Bhatia, Shaun Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Dwayne Smith (who expressed his angst on social media), Eoin Morgan and Pragyan Ojha have all been emblematic features of the IPL world nearly from its inception but finally, like with Lasith Malinga a day earlier, the paddles stayed down, for good. And even Madley couldn’t supress his acknowledgement that time had indeed passed on when the hammer came down on Ashoke Dinda with no bidders. There were a few surprises, like in the case of Varun Aaron and while Cheteshwar Pujara’s name didn’t even come up, which should leave the Saurashtra batsman with ample time to play county cricket and prepare himself further for the tough England tour that lies ahead in July.

