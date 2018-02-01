Choose bat and ball over guns and stones: Mohammad Kaif hails Kashmir for celebrating Manzoor Dar’s IPL selection

Manzoor Dar’s village has been celebrating the Kashmiri’s selection in IPL 2018. Manzoor Dar’s village has been celebrating the Kashmiri’s selection in IPL 2018.

Manzoor Ahmad Dar, who was picked up by Indian Premier League’s Kings XI Punjab, belongs to Suganpora Ganastan, a remote village of Kashmir’s Sumbal town. Since the day Dar got selected by KXIP for Rs 20 lakh, the village has been celebrating the 24-year-old’s success, and videos of the locals dancing on the streets have been going viral. Dar is the second from Kashmir to be selected for IPL.

One of the videos reached former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif who was elated to watch the support Dar received. In a tweet, the 37-year old said, “What a wonderful feeling it must be for Manzoor Dar to watch the celebrations. If instead of a gun,the youth pick up a bat,if instead of stones,the youth pick up a ball,the atmosphere in Kashmir will become beautiful.They need to be encouraged to play a sport and govt should support.”

Dar is the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to make it to the Indian Premier League this year. Known as ‘Pandav’ for his impressive physique, the 6-foot-2-inch Dar made his debut for the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. Dar has also worked as a security guard to earn a living for himself and his family.

