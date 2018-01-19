Chennai Super Kings announce Laxmipathy Balaji as bowling coach for IPL 2018

Laxmipathy Balaji had taken a hat-trick for CSK. (Source: Express Archive) Laxmipathy Balaji had taken a hat-trick for CSK. (Source: Express Archive)

Chennai Super Kings have appointed former pacer Laxmipathy Balaji as a bowling coach. According to PTI, franchise CEO KS Viswanathan made the announcement at a promotional event in Chennai. “We like to retain the core team because of which we are retaining the entire support staff, with (Stephen) Fleming as the head coach and (Michael Hussey) Hussey as the batting coach and Balaji, the local boy, as bowling coach,” he is quoted as saying, “Also, we will be retaining the physio Tommy Simzek and trainer Gregory King.”

CSK had recently retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. All three were core members of the team before their suspsension from the league alongwith the Rajasthan Royals in 2015. MS Dhoni, who was present at the event, expressed his gratitude to the fans of CSK for the support they show to him. He said that the controversial circumstances that led to the team’s suspension duid not affect the brand image of he team.

“The uphill task starts again. You know, (about) who we will get in the auctions. We’ll try to get some of the players who have played for us. But this is the time where we can’t get too emotional about the fact because a lot of other franchises want players who have played for CSK,” he added, “IPL controversy has not affected the brand image of the team. Even when we did not play in the IPL in the last two years, the fan base increased. Yes, it did hurt when the team was suspended for two years,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said, “We are more like a family. Stay together through ups and downs.”

