BCCI gives the green signal to DRS in IPL 2018

The Decision Review System (DRS) is all set to make its Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2018. The BCCI has given the green signal to introduce the system, which for years they were not in favour of, for the first time in their marquee league. The board had held onto their stubborn stance against the referral system, insisting and reiterating that it wasn’t foolproof. It was only in late 2016, prior to the England tour of India, that the board finally mended their ties with the DRS. And The Indian Express understands that the board is now ready to use the technology for the 11th edition of the IPL.

“The BCCI was keen to have DRS on board since quite some time but it was only this year we felt we should go ahead with it for the IPL. We have the best of all other systems in place, so why not DRS? Anyway we have been using it for India’s international matches for over a year and a half now,” a BCCI official said.

The board in December had picked the top 10 domestic umpires in the country for a session on DRS in Vizag keeping the IPL in mind. Denis Burns, the ICC umpires’ coach and former Australian pacer-turned umpire Paul Reiffel had flown in to brief the umpires about the technology. The 10 umpires will be the ones officiating in the IPL.

“Indian domestic cricket doesn’t use the DRS system till date. As local umpires are being hired for the IPL, the board had called us to be briefed about the system. We were told that the board will be using DRS in IPL and they wanted us to get used to the technology,” one of the domestic umpires who attended the session said. The IPL will become the second major T20 league to adopt the DRS taking the lead from the Pakistaan Super League.

