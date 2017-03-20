IPL 2017: Blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy withdraws

JP Duminy led Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 edition. (Source: BCCI) JP Duminy led Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 edition. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils’ South Africa star Jean-Paul Duminy has withdrawn from the upcoming 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Duminy led Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 edition. He had been a regular with the Delhi Daredevils squad since 2014.

Delhi Daredevils chief executive Hemant Dua confirmed that Duminy will be unavailable for the tournament owing to personal reasons.

“We respect JP’s decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have JP in our midst this year, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position. At this stage, we can only confirm that we will look for a replacement at an appropriate time,” Dua was quoted as saying in a media release.

On his part Duminy was disappointed to miss out on the forthcoming edition.

“It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I am grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege to have played for and led a talented mix of players. I certainly hope to play a part for the franchise in the near future.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now