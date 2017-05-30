IGU Karnataka Junior Boys Golf Championship: 16-year-old city golfer finishes second in Bengaluru

City Golfer Chinmaya Mahajan, who won the silver medal in IGU tournament in Bangalore last week, practicing at Chandigarh Golf Range on Monday, May 29 2017. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh City Golfer Chinmaya Mahajan, who won the silver medal in IGU tournament in Bangalore last week, practicing at Chandigarh Golf Range on Monday, May 29 2017. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

LAST WEEK when 16-year-old Chandigarh golfer Chinmay Mahajan played in the IGU Karnataka Junior Boys Golf Championship in Bengaluru, the youngster was playing in only his second tournament with a new club set according to his increasing height. The youngster claimed his first podium finish of the year as he finished at the second spot in Bengaluru with an overall score of two-over-290 which also included a score of 4-under-68 in the final round.

“It was rainy weather in Bengaluru and the greens were playing low. So I had to adjust my game according to my new club sets optimal for my height and this helped me in the final round. I focused more on my putting which helped me shoot a score of 68 in the final round and finish at the second spot. Playing in the IGU Junior tour has always been a challenge and my first top-3 finish will boost my confidence,” said Mahajn, who is a student of Vivek High School.

Mahajan started golf six years ago and played in the IGU North Zone Feeder Tour in 2014, a tour which saw him win six events in his junior category. The youngster then shifted to IGU Junior tour and had his highest finish in IGU with a fourth place finish in the IGU Championship in Kochi last year. Mahajan will now play in the Junior World Golf Championship to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, next week before playing in the IGU Championship in Kochi.

“Playing in the IGU Feeder Tour gave me a chance to play at different venues in India and to understand various golf course conditions. I expected a top-3 finish last year but things had to wait. The second place finish in Bengaluru will also give me confidence ahead of the Junior World Golf Championship in Jakarta next week,” said Mahajan.

The youngster trains under coach Jesi Grewal and the coach believes that Mahajan will improve with time. “He had been facing some issues with his game since his height was increasing. We talked to golfer Gurbaaz Mann and adjusted his technique with the new clubs. This finish will help him aim for more such finishes,” said Grewal.

