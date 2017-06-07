ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Has this edition become a bit boring and tedious to watch?

Continuous rain interruptions marred the flow of the game and spectators at the stadium and at home were visibly irked. (Source: Reuters) Continuous rain interruptions marred the flow of the game and spectators at the stadium and at home were visibly irked. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC Champions Trophy group stage will reach its climax this week as the final round of league matches culminate one by one. Noticeably, the excitement and the buzz surrounding the tournament which was visible from the beginning is conspicuously missing. Despite the relentless hype, it is time to admit that this edition of the Champions Trophy has now become a little bit tedious and even boring.

The crowds also seem disinterested and often absent-minded. One of the biggest examples of this was in the recently concluded- India-Pakistan encounter. Matches between India and Pakistan tend to be emotionally charged and high voltage contests. But it did not seem so anymore. It felt nothing different from any other contest and felt very pretty boring to watch. While one reason could be the overdose of cricket, the other and the more substantial one is the inclement weather in England. Continuous rain interruptions marred the flow of the game and spectators at the stadium and at home were visibly irked.

Meanwhile, as grey clouds continue to loom over the future of the Champions Trophy – already two warm-up matches and one between Australia and Bangladesh (which saw only one side bat the full quota of 50 overs) have been affected by rain.

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman as rain suspends play. (Source: Reuters). Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman as rain suspends play. (Source: Reuters).

The weather continues to look gloomy as alerts for a super storm have also been issued in England. Why ICC chose this period to conduct such a crucial tournament is a matter of conjecture. Even the previous edition saw a rain-curtailed final and yet the ICC doesn’t seem to have learnt its lesson.

The venues for the tournament features three places – Cardiff, Birmingham and London and all the three are supposed to receive rain and thunderstorms during this period.

The time-span of the tournament is scheduled to begin from June 1, London is scheduled to receive 5-10 mm of rain on four days over the next fortnight. (as per weathernetwork.com). chances of rain up to 15-20mm are also predicted.

Meanwhile, the conditions on offer have also been a dampener. Till now not a single contest has been exciting as the pitches have been a big let down. England is renowned for providing an even contest between the ball and ball but that has also been missing.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd