Hundred one not out: ‘Happy to be among the six international athletes chosen for the sports award’

Man Kaur shows her medals at her residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The athelete has been been nominated along with five other international athletes for the 'Laureus Best Sporting Moment Of The Year 2018' competition. Express

Four months after she won a gold medal in the 100 metre race in the 100+ category in the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, 101-year-old Chandigarh athlete Man Kaur has been nominated along with five other international athletes for the ‘Laureus Best Sporting Moment Of The Year 2018’ competition. Kaur’s feat of winning the gold medal has been shortlisted among six videos for the month of September chosen by sporting legends from the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Kaur’s video titles ‘age is just a number’ currently has 3.9 per cent of public votes for September. Formula 4 driver Billy Monger is currently leading with a 63.3 per cent public votes online. The five monthly winners will then compete in a final public vote to decide the winner which will be announced at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony. “It’s a huge honour for me to be nominated for the award. Ene sare years di mehnat da natiza hai ki aaj main nominate hoi (It is the result of my hard work). Winning the gold medal in Auckland is very special for me as moments like those inspire me to continue running. To be among the six athletes for September, whose moments defined the world of sports, is a morale boosting thing for me,” said the athlete while talking with Chandigarh Newsline from Patiala.

Kaur became the world champion in 100 metre race in 100 + category in Auckland in April early this year when she clocked a time of one minute and 14.58 seconds to become the oldest winner in the World Masters Games. The athlete trains with her 79-year-old son Gurdev Singh at Punjabi University, Patiala, and will be taking part in the 100 M, 200 M, javelin throw and shot put events in the Asian Masters Athletics Championships to be held in China from September 24. “She knows that Usain Bolt has won the award four times in the best sportsman in the world category and when we got the news of nomination, she was very excited. We train here in Patiala as the conditions suit us. She has recently started training for 400 M also. Competing in China will also be a challenge as it is the start of the season,” said Gurdev.

After the Asian Championships, Kaur will start preparing for next year’s world masters athletics championships to be held in Spain. “By god’s grace, she is mentally and physically ready for the events. Her mantra is to eat well and rest well,” Singh added.

