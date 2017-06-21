World Hockey League Semi-Final: We need to play with caution against Malaysia, says coach Roelant Oltmans

Roelant Oltmans is pleased with how the forwards have done so far. (Source: PTI) Roelant Oltmans is pleased with how the forwards have done so far. (Source: PTI)

After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Netherlands, Indian hockey team faces an uphill task against Malaysia in the quarterfinal match of the World Hockey League Semi-Final on Thursday, June 22. In the absence of regular skipper and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and penalty corner specialist Rupinder Pal Singh, team India has delivered one of its most clinical performance this season in the history of the tournament.

Chief coach Roelant Oltmans has warned his team against complacency when they face Malaysia. India will start as overwhelming favourites against Malaysia but they had suffered a 0-1 defeat to Malaysia in the Azlan Shah Cup.

“We need to play with caution and give no room for mistakes because even a little bit of complacency in the knockout stage will put us out of the tournament. Malaysia is a good side and no opponent can be taken lightly,” Oltmans said.

After registering a 4-1 win over Scotland, followed by a 3-0 win over Canada and a 7-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, the hockey coach is pleased with the performances of Indian strikers in the tournament so far.

“This has been a good aspect for us with the team scoring some fantastic field goals and I am pleased with how the forwards have done so far. However, we must get better and better with each match and still there are some areas of concern such as starting well and starting consistently well,” Oltmans concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd