World Hockey League 2017, Semi-Final: Complete schedule, fixtures, time in IST

Hockey World League is into its third edition and the race to make it to the final is underway. Ten teams — Korea, Argentina, India, Scotland, Netherlands, Pakistan, England, China, Malaysia, Canada — will be in action in London as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the final. Australia are the reigning champions and will be looking to defend the title they won defeating Belgium in 2015.

June 15, Thursday, 1630 hrs IST: Korea vs Argentina

June 15, Thursday, 1830 hrs IST: India vs Scotland

June 15, Thursday, 2030 hrs IST: Netherlands vs Pakistan

June 15, Thursday, 2230 hrs IST: England vs China

June 16, Friday, 2030 hrs IST: Pakistan vs Canada

June 16, Friday, 1830 hrs IST: Argentina vs Malaysia

June 17, Saturday, 1630 hrs IST: China vs Korea

June 17, Saturday, 1830 hrs IST: Canada vs India

June 17, Saturday, 2030 hrs IST: England vs Malaysia

June 17, Saturday, 2230 hrs IST: Scotland vs Netherlands

June 18, Sunday, 1830 hrs IST: India vs Pakistan

June 18, Sunday, 2030 hrs IST: England vs Argentina

June 19, Monday, 1630 hrs IST: Scotland vs Pakistan

June 19, Monday, 1830 hrs IST: Netherlands vs Canada

June 19, Monday, 2030 hrs IST: Korea vs Malaysia

June 19, Monday, 2230 hrs IST: Argentina vs China

June 20, Tuesday, 1630 hrs IST: Scotland vs Canada

June 20, Tuesday, 1830 hrs IST: India vs Netherlands

June 20, Tuesday, 2030 hrs IST: China vs Malaysia

June 20, Tuesday, 2230 hrs IST: England vs Korea

June 22, Thursday, 1530 hrs IST: 9th/10th Place

June 22, Thursday, 1745 hrs IST: Quarter-final 1

June 22, Thursday, 2000 hrs IST: Quarter-final 2

June 22, Thursday, 2215 hrs IST: Quarter-final 3

June 22, Thursday, 0030 hrs IST: Quarter-final 4

June 24, Saturday, 1400 hrs IST: 5th- 8th place

June 24, Saturday, 1615 hrs IST: 5th- 8th place

June 24, Saturday, 1830 hrs IST: semi-final 1

June 24, Saturday, 2040 hrs IST: semi-final 2

June 25, Sunday, 1400 hrs IST: 7th/8th place

June 25, Sunday, 1615 hrs IST: 5th/6th place

June 25, Sunday, 1830 hrs IST: 3rd/4th place

June 25, Sunday, 2040 hrs IST: Final

