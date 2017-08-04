Woman hockey player found dead on rail track

Jyoti Gupta Jyoti Gupta

An India international hockey player, 20-year-old Jyoti Gupta, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Chandigarh-Jaipur train near the railway flyover at the Rewari-Rohtak section on Wednesday night. Gupta, who hails from Sonepat, had represented India in the South Asian Games in 2016, played as a forward and had also represented India in the Five-Nation international Junior hockey tournament played in Valencia last year.

She had also played in the All India Universities team in the Senior National Hockey Championships (A Division) at Rohtak in May earlier this year “It was a case of suicide. We went there and inspected the spot and also talked with the driver of Chandigarh-Jaipur train. The girl was standing alone near the track and suddenly came in front of the train. We have recorded the statement of the driver and also recorded statements of other officials who were present at the spot. No case had been registered and the body has been handed to the family,” said Balbir Singh. SHO, Railway GRP Police, Rewari.

Gupta, had left her home in ward No: 25, Sonepat to go to Maharishi Dayanand University on Wednesday and told her parents that she needs to correct her name in the university documents. She had left her home at 11 a.m and had last talked with her mother at 5.30 p.m on Wednesday evening. Later, when her body was found on the railway tracks at 10 p.m, a GRP police team consisting of ASI Umed Singh and ASI Urmila Devi reached the spot and informed Gupta’s parents.

“We informed her father Pramod Gupta and the family told us that she had left her home for some work in Rohtak on Wednesday morning,” added Balbir Singh.

